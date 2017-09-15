HaqqımızdaReklam
FacebookTwitterAndroid AppiOS App
enru
Kateqoriyalar
Bütün xəbərlər
Daşınmaz əmlak
15 
Sen
2017
01:30
23
3
755
Virtual karabakh
yuxarı

Rəfiqəsi böyrəyini Selena Qomesə verdi – FOTO

Amerikalı aktrisa və müğənni Selena Qomesə böyrək köçürüblər.

Oxu.Az xəbər verir ki, o bu barədə öz Instagram hesabında yazıb. 

Müğənni ailəsinə və həkimlərə göstərdikləri qayğıya görə təşəkkür edib.

 

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

Публикация от Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

“Mənim əziz rəfiqəm Fransiya Raysa nə qədər minnətdar olduğumu sözlə ifadə edə bilmirəm. O mənə öz böyrəyini hədiyyə edib”, -  Qomes yazıb.

Qeyd edək ki, Fransiya Raya özü də aktrisadır. 

S.B.

www.oxu.az

Şərhləri göstərmək

Digər Şou-biznes xəbərləri

14 
Sen
2017
20:23
“Band'Eros” qrupunun keçmiş solisti öldü – VİDEO + FOTO
20
120
4314
14 
Sen
2017
15:42
Ledi Qaqa ağır xəstəlikdən əziyyət çəkir
76
140
4411
14 
Sen
2017
15:34
Natavan Həbibi: Yayılan xəbər yalandır - VİDEO + FOTO
7
16
2186
14 
Sen
2017
15:16
Elza Seyidcahan iki tanınmış şairi məhkəmə ilə hədələdi
19
190
3400
14 
Sen
2017
15:06
“Faytonçu” Nazim klinika və həkimi prokurorluğa verdi
262
14
5582
13 
Sen
2017
16:43
Azərbaycanlı tanınmış müğənni həbs oluna bilər? - YENİLƏNİB
243
87
16602
13 
Sen
2017
16:23
“Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week” çərçivəsində İstanbulda “Naz by Rufat Ismayil” debütü olacaq – FOTO
91
44
3782
13 
Sen
2017
15:44
Azərbaycanlıların iştirak etdiyi verilişin iştirakçısı həbs olundu - VİDEO + FOTO
31
27
15477
13 
Sen
2017
15:10
Çılpaq fotosessiya ilə gündəmə gələn azərbaycanlı model ərə gedir – VİDEO
16
74
6462
13 
Sen
2017
14:53
Azərbaycanda teatrda aktyoru döydülər
18
146
4210
13 
Sen
2017
12:08
İspaniyalı aparıcı canlı yayımda həmkarına qayçı ilə “hücum çəkdi” – VİDEO
46
173
10751
13 
Sen
2017
11:28
Damarlarının çürüdüyü deyilən Əməkdar artistdən səhhəti barədə – AÇIQLAMA
35
71
5956
13 
Sen
2017
11:19
Azərbaycanlı müğənni Türkiyə telekanalında aparıcılıq edəcək – FOTO
48
157
15450
13 
Sen
2017
10:37
Nikolay Baskov Azərbaycan dilində danışdı – VİDEO
176
35
4042
12 
Sen
2017
17:00
Aparıcı DNT testi sayəsində canlı yayımda doğma anasına qovuşdu - VİDEO
158
44
6935
12 
Sen
2017
15:12
Roza Zərgərli: Beş yaşında nəvəm var - VİDEO + FOTO
49
10
4179
12 
Sen
2017
14:50
Nüşabə Ələsgərli Bakıda ağır yol qəzası törətdi
49
265
17059
12 
Sen
2017
14:20
Natavan Həbibi ana olacaq
86
26
4871
12 
Sen
2017
14:11
Aygün Kazımova: Məni mistik qüvvələr izləyir – FOTO
20
270
4140